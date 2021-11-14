Ontario reports 47 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa

Public Health Ontario is reporting 47 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Sunday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today.

Across the province, health officials reported 666 new cases of COVID-19. Seven more Ontarians have died due to the disease, including three whose deaths occurred more than a month ago. They were added Sunday in a data cleanup.

The province also confirmed that 467 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 666 new infections reported Sunday, 300 cases involved people who are unvaccinated, 24 were in partially vaccinated individuals and 300 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated. The remaining 42 cases involve people whose vaccination status is unknown.

Breaking it down by population, There are 9.31 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people in Ontario compared to 2.72 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people. More than 11 million Ontarians are fully vaccinated.

The vaccination data of Ontarians who are hospitalized with COVID-19 in unavailable on Sundays because not all hospitals report to the province on weekends.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health says unvaccinated residents are six times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are. The five-week rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population for the period of Oct. 2 to Nov. 5 was 50.8 cases per 100,000 fully vaccinated residents and 292.6 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated residents.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 836,213

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 805,741

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Nine new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 27 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Nine new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.