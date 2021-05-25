Ontario reports 48 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, just over 1,000 province-wide

Public Health Ontario is reporting 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This comes one day after Ottawa Public Health reported 43 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily case count locally since March 9.

A full local snapshot from OPH is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Daily case counts are typically lower on Tuesdays because of lower testing volumes over the weekend. Public Health Ontario reported just over 16,000 tests completed provincewide on Monday.

Across the province, health officials reported 1,039 new cases of COVID-19 in their daily report for Tuesday, alongside 2,018 newly resolved cases. Thirty-three more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19.

There was no update from the province on Monday due to the Victoria Day holiday. Ontario health officials said Tuesday that 1,446 new cases of COVID-19 were added to the total case count on Monday, alongside 2,072 newly resolved cases and that eight more Ontarians had died since Sunday's update.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 24:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 495,141

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 39,554

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 527,650

As of Monday, 58 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide its next testing update this afternoon.

Ontario health officials said 16,857 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Monday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 5 new cases on Monday, 0 new cases on Tuesday

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 3 new cases on Monday, 2 new cases on Tuesday

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 3 new cases on Monday, one case removed on Tuesday

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 2 new cases on Monday, 12 new cases on Tuesday

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 new cases on Monday, 1 new case on Tuesday.

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Due at 11 a.m.

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.