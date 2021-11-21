Ontario reports 48 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Sunday

Public Health Ontario is reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Sunday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 741 cases of COVID-19, marking a fourth straight day with daily case counts above 700. Three more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 590 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 741 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario on Sunday, 350 are in people who are unvaccinated, 20 are in people who are partially vaccinated and 331 are in people who are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining 40 individuals who have tested positive is unknown.

When breaking the figures down by population, the rate of infection is 10.98 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated peole compared to 2.98 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people and 4.51 cases per 100,000 people who are partially vaccinated. Nearly 11.2 million Ontarians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 397,155 people have only one dose, according to provincial figures.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health is reporting a five-week rate of 252.3 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people in the city compared to 59 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people during the period of Oct. 9 to Nov. 12.

More than 809,000 residents of Ottawa are considered fully vaccinated as of Nov. 19.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 838,253

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 809,372

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 27 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 13 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 21 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Nine new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.