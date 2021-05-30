Ottawa surpasses 27,000 total COVID-19 cases

Ottawa Public Health says 52 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the city beyond 27,000 total cases since the pandemic began.

Two more people in Ottawa have died due to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard shows 27,019 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa since March 11, 2020 and 569 residents of the city have died.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 and 2,067 newly resolved cases. Another 18 Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Public Health Ontario reported 50 new cases in Ottawa on Sunday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 22 to 28): 42.7 (down from 43.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (May 21 to 27): 5.0 (Down from 5.1 per cent May 19-25)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.91

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 28:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 520,734

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 46,089

Total doses received in Ottawa: 541,850

As of Friday, 60 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 33 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Sunday, down from 38.

There are 10 people in intensive care units, down from 11.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 2

30-39: 3 (2 in ICU)

40-49: 5 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 5 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 10 (5 in ICU)

70-79: 3 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 4

90+: 1

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is now below 800.

There are 709 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, down from 731 active on Saturday.

OPH reported that 72 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 25,741.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 5,370 (+18)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 283 (+1)

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 26

Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3

Total B.1.617.2: 3 (+2)

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 6,315 (+30)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 62 (+1)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 2 new cases (2,195 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 7 new cases (3,440 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 9 new cases (6,085 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 10 new cases (4,104 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 6 new cases (3,555 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 12 new cases (3,265 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 5 new cases (1,928 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 1 case reassigned to another category (1,075 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 2 new cases (852 total cases)

90+ years old: 0 new cases (517 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 836 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 27.

A total of 2,631 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is due Monday.

Public Health Ontario says 26,565 COVID-19 tests were performed across Ontario on Saturday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 4 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 1 case removed from total count

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 0 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 10 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 17 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The active community outbreaks are:

Workplace – Construction: One outbreak

Workplace – Health: One outbreak

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Service A L'Enfrance Aladin St-Anne (May 13) La Coccinelle Des Sentiers child care (May 19)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-14541 (April 25) Montfort Hospital - 3C (April 27) Montfort Hospital - 5C (May 3) Group Home A-15690 (May 4) Queensway Carleton Hospital – C3 (May 5) Extendicare Starwood - 2 South (May 7) Villa Marconi - 3rd Floor (May 10) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - Single Unit 5E (May 15) Elmsmere Villa Retirement Residence (May 17) Supported Independent Living A-16852 (May 17) Group Home A-16961 (May 18) Centre D'Accueil Champlain - 2nd floor unit and 5th floor unit (May 19) Elisabeth Bruyere Residence - REB 5 Unit (May 21) NEW Valley Stream Retirement Residence - Facility-wide (May 21) Group Home A-17246 (May 22) Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (May 22) The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Ward A (May 25) Maison Accueil Sagesse (May 25)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.