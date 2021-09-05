Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa jump above 300

Ottawa Public Health says another 55 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of known active cases is above 300.

To date, OPH has reported 28,553 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 593 residents. No one in Ottawa has died from COVID-19 since July 8, 2021.

The 55 new cases reported Sunday are the most reported in a single day since June 4, when 55 cases were also reported.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital fell slightly on Sunday but there is one more person in intensive care.

Ottawa Public Health has recorded 188 cases of the Delta variant in the last 30 days. No one infected with the Delta variant in Ottawa has died.

There are three active COVID-19 outbreaks in the city. One is linked to a private social event and two are linked to daycares.

Across the province, health officials reported 811 new cases of COVID-19 and said three more Ontarians have died because of the virus. Two of the deaths are more than two months old and were added Sunday in a data cleanup. Another 573 existing cases are now considered resolved. The province added 52 cases to its total for Ottawa on Sunday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Public Health Ontario added 25 new cases of COVID-19 around the region, including 19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, three in Hastings Prince Edward, and three in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 811 new cases reported on Sunday, 643 were in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 168 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

Since some hospitals do not report data to the province on weekends, the vaccination status of COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals is not available on Sundays.

There will be no provincial reporting Monday because it's Labour Day.

Ottawa Public Health says unvaccinated residents are 15 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 28 to Sept. 3): 23.3 (up from 21.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 27 to Sept. 2): 2.2 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.09

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday, the city has reached 80 percent full vaccination among people 12 and older.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 793,822

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 734,170

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 86 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 80 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 320 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 288 active cases on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 23 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,640.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are eight people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Sunday, down from 10 on Saturday

Two people are in the intensive care unit, up from one.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 4 (1 in the ICU)

50-59: 3

60-69: 1 (this person is in the ICU)

70;79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 15 new cases (2,407 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Six new cases (3,704 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 10 new cases (6,450 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 11 new cases (4,377 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Seven new cases (3,752 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,387 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (1,990 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,104 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (521 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 351

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 34 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,477

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,160 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sept. 2

There were 2,180 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 19 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Social Event - Private: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: