Ontario reports 552 new cases of COVID-19, three new deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting 552 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Officials also recorded three new deaths, pushing the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities in the province to 9,937.

Ontario's new COVID-19 cases come after officials logged 666 new cases on Sunday, 661 new cases on Saturday and 598 new cases on Friday.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average now stands at 573, up from 476 at this point last week.

With 21,475 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stands at about 2.2 per cent.

Of the new infections reported Monday, 286 cases involved people who are unvaccinated, 23 were in those partially vaccinated and 31 were in individuals whose vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 212 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

Health experts have noted the number of COVID-19 infections identified in fully vaccinated individuals will naturally increase as more people get both of their shots. Vaccination helps reduce the risk of severe symptoms related to COVID-19 as well as hospitalization.

The province stated at least 138 people are in hospital due to COVID-19. Data on hospitalizations by vaccine status was not disclosed by the province today.

The province says 141 patients are in intensive care due to COVID-19. It did not provide reasoning for the discrepancy between hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

The province deemed 342 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Monday, bringing Ontario's number of recovered patients up to 592,803.

Today's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 607,725, including deaths and recoveries.

Last week, Ontario announced it would pause the lifting of capacity limits in remaining higher-risk settings.

WHERE ARE THE NEW COVID-19 CASES?

In the Greater Toronto Area, officials reported 85 new cases in Toronto, 51 new cases in Peel Region, 49 new cases in York Region and 17 new cases in Durham Region.

Outside of the GTA, regions that reported more than 30 new infections include Simcoe-Muskoka (44), Ottawa (37), Windsor-Essex (30) and Niagara (30).

All other regions reported fewer than 30 new cases of the virus.

According to the province's epidemiology report, of the 552 new infections reported on Monday, 117 cases were identified in children under the age of 12.

The province also recorded 50 cases in youth between the ages of 12 and 19 and another 161 cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

According to the province's epidemiology report, of the 552 new infections reported on Monday, 117 cases were identified in children under the age of 12.

The province also recorded 50 cases in youth between the ages of 12 and 19 and another 161 cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

On Monday, 86 COVID-19 infections were found in schools across Ontario. Of the infections found in schools, 77 were recorded in students and nine were in staff members.

There are 488 schools with at least one confirmed case and four facilities are currently closed as a result.

OVER 11.1M PEOPLE FULLY VACCINATED IN ONTARIO

The province reports that 11,152,122 people in Ontario have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and are now considered fully vaccinated against the virus.

In the last 24-hour period, officials said 7,251 doses of the vaccine were administered to Ontario residents.

Just over 22.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in the province since the rollout began last year.