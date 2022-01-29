Ontario reports 58 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop

Ontario health officials reported 58 additional deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday while hospitalizations dropped once again to 3,439.

Of the deaths logged on Saturday, the Ministry of Health says that nine deaths occurred on Jan. 27, 17 deaths occurred on Jan. 26, 10 deaths occurred on Jan. 25 and the remaining occurred “in the preceding days.”

Fourteen deaths reported Saturday were among long-term care residents, according to the province’s epidemiology report.

The province has reported 1,161 deaths related to COVID-19 this month, however, some occurred earlier and were disclosed by the province this month.

Health officials said 3,439 people in hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, including 597 people in intensive care units (ICU).

Of those in hospital, 55 per cent were admitted due to COVID-19, while 45 per cent were admitted for another reason but have now tested positive for the virus.

Of those in ICU, Health Minister Christine Elliot says that 82 per cent were admitted to the ICU for COVID-19, while 18 per cent were admitted for another reason but have now tested positive for the virus.

Of the 597 people in ICU, the Ministry of Health said that 231 were considered fully vaccinated with two doses. The remaining patients were either not fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 4,855 new COVID-19 cases, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to restricted testing.

With 29,241 tests processed in the last 24-hours, Ontario is reporting a test positivity rate of 13.9 per cent.

The majority of infections were identified in the Greater Toronto Area. Officials are reporting 774 new cases in Toronto, 663 in Peel Region, 294 new cases in York Region and 186 new cases in Durham Region. Officials reported 288 new cases in Ottawa.

The province is recording 240 residents in long-term care homes have COVID-19 along with 84 staff members..