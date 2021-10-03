Ontario reports 580 new COVID-19 infections, two more deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The province confirmed 580 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, as well as two more deaths due to the disease.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 596, down from 620 at this point last week.

With 32,220 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stands at 2.0 per cent.

Of the new infections reported Sunday, 407 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 173 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

The province recorded two new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,752.

The province stated at least 263 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, including 225 people who are either not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Thirty-eight people hospitalized due to COVID-19 are fully vaccinated.

Of today’s hospitalizations, 163 patients are in the ICU due to COVID-19.

WHERE ARE THE NEW CASES?

Locally, there are 110 new cases in Toronto, 42 in York Region, 85 in Peel Region, 24 in Hamilton, 23 in Durham Region and 19 in the Region of Waterloo.

The province deemed 616 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Saturday, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 573,366.

Today’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 588,101, including deaths and recoveries.

VARIANT OF CONCERN UPDATE

The Ministry of Health is reporting 186 new cases of the Delta variant, B.1.617.2, on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 18,815.

Officials also reported two new cases of the Alpha variant, B.1.1.7., bringing the total number of Alpha cases to 146,475.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The province said it administered 23,884 doses of COVID-19 vaccines Saturday.

Throughout Ontario’s nine-month vaccination campaign, over 21.8 million needles have gone into arms.

As of today, 10,599,457 people have received both doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated.