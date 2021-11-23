Ontario reports 68,000 COVID vaccine bookings by 10 a.m. for kids aged five to 11
Staff
The Canadian Press
More than 68,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments were booked by 10 a.m. Tuesday for Ontario kids aged five to 11.
A spokeswoman for Premier Doug Ford shared the figure on Twitter.
Families could book vaccine appointments for kids in that age group starting this morning at 8 a.m., though some parents said the provincial booking portal opened slightly earlier.
The province has said it expects to start administering the first shots on Thursday.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said 400,000 doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were expected Monday, with more than 600,000 more to come in a later shipment.
Children turning five in the remainder of 2021 are also eligible to start booking shots today.
-
B.C. seniors urged to get COVID-19 booster shot as soon as possibleBritish Columbians over the age of 70 are being reminded to get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected from the virus.
-
'A total write-off': Clubhouse at Morden golf course destroyed in fireThe clubhouse at a golf club in Morden, Man., is destroyed following a fire over the weekend.
-
Kingston police seek help identifying assault suspectKingston police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a serious assault on Halloween.
-
Stratford Festival reveals the lineup for its 2022 seasonThe Stratford Festival has announced the lineup for its 2022 season, and the play that will mark the grand opening of the Tom Patterson Theatre.
-
Amherstburg to bring back Open Air WeekendsOpen Air weekends in Amherstburg are returning for a third year.
-
Halifax Regional Municipality considers property tax increaseThe Halifax Regional Municipality is considering a property tax increase of nearly six per cent.
-
Refinery that supplies most gas used in B.C.'s Lower Mainland halting workThe refinery that supplies most of the gasoline used on the Lower Mainland is pausing operations in Burnaby, B.C., due to a lack of crude oil supply.
-
Man presumed dead in B.C. mudslide identifiedA British Columbia man who was in the midst of moving to Vancouver Island when he was swept away by a mudslide last week has been identified.
-
Nanaimo announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for staffThe City of Nanaimo is the latest Vancouver Island municipality to require COVID-19 vaccinations in staff.