Ontario reports 68 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations drop to 3,535

Ontario health officials reported 68 additional deaths related to COVID-19 while hospitalizations dropped again on Friday.

Of the deaths logged on Friday, 67 took place over the past 13 days – 36 of which occurred this week – according to the spokesperson for Ontario’s Health Minister. In addition, one death happened more than a month ago.

Fourteen deaths reported on Friday were among long-term care residents, according to the province’s epidemiology report.

The province has reported 1,103 deaths related to COVID-19 this month, however, some occurred earlier and were disclosed by the province this month.

Health officials said 3,535 people in hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, including 607 people in intensive care units (ICU).

The province also reported that of those hospitalized, 55 per cent are seeking care due to COVID-19, while the remaining patients were admitted to the hospital for unrelated reasons and tested positive for the virus.

In intensive care, 82 per cent of patients were admitted for COVID-19.

Of the 607 people in ICU, the Ministry of Health said that 231 were considered fully vaccinated with two doses. The remaining patients were either not fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 5,337 new COVID-19 cases, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to restricted testing.

With 32,672 tests processed in the last 24-hours, Ontario is reporting a test positivity rate of 14.4 per cent.

The majority of infections were identified in the Greater Toronto Area. Officials are reporting 845 new cases in Toronto, 690 in Peel Region, 307 new cases in York Region and 225 new cases in Durham Region. Officials reported 343 new cases in Ottawa.

The province is recording 196 residents in long-term care homes have COVID-19 along with 70 staff members.