Ontario reports 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations, another 20 deaths

Ontario is reporting 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations and another 20 deaths related to the disease on Saturday.

According to provincial data, there are also 232 people with COVID-19 being treated in the province’s intensive care units.

Of those patients in hospital, 46 per cent were admitted due to the virus while 54 per cent tested positive after the fact. Of the patients in intensive care, 76 per cent are being treated primarily for COVID-19.

The province reported 20 additional COVID-19-related deaths. Health officials said 16 of those deaths occurred in the past month, while four occurred more than one month ago.

At least 2,015 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours amid limited access to testing across the province.

Those cases were identified through 13,005 tests, which the province said generated a positivity rate of 12.1 per cent.

According to the province, most of the cases reported on Thursday were found in Toronto (320), Peel Region (142), Ottawa (125), and Middlesex-London (81).

Other areas with relatively high COVID-19 case counts include Simcoe Muskoka (82), Durham Region (145), Hamilton (89), and Windsor-Essex (69).