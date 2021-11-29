Ontario reports 788 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

Ontario is reporting a single-day decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases with 788 new infections reported.

Monday's report brings the seven-day average for the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the province to 783. This time last week, that number was 656.

Ontario also reported three additional COVID-19-related fatalities in the previous 24-hour period, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,997.

On Sunday, Ontario reported the highest number of new cases in a single day since May with 964 infections logged.

The new cases on Monday were announced less than 24 hours after Ontario reported its first two cases of the new Omicron variant. No new Omicron cases were reported on Monday in Ontario.

Labs across Ontario processed 26,016 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, pushing the positivity rate to 3.5 per cent.

Of the cases logged today, 412 were found unvaccinated individuals, 315 were in those fully vaccinated, and 27 cases were recorded in partially vaccinated individuals. The vaccination status of the remaining 34 cases is unknown.

There are 148 in Ontario currently in intensive care due to COVID-19, provincial data says.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ontario has logged 617,803 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 600,990 recoveries.

In Ontario, 22,950,908 vaccine doses have been administered to date with 89.7 per cent of Ontarians 12 and above getting one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 86 per cent of eligible people are fully vaccinated.