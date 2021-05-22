Ontario reports 87 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa Saturday; fewer than 1,800 province-wide

Public Health Ontario is reporting 87 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Across the province, health officials reported 1,794 new infections, along with 2,520 newly resolved cases and 20 more deaths linked to COVID-19.

Outdoor amenities, such as golf courses and tennis courts, have reopened across the province as Ontario begins its reopening plan.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the respective health agencies pull data for their daily reports at different times of the day.

