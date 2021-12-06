Ontario reports 887 new COVID-19 infections, three additional deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting 887 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Officials also recorded three new deaths, pushing the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities in the province to 10,027

Today’s case count comes after officials logged 1,184 new cases on Sunday, 1,053 new cases on Saturday and 1,031 new cases on Friday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 940, up from 783 at this point last week.

With 25,981 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stands at about 3.5 per cent.

Of the new infections reported Monday, 373 cases involved people who are unvaccinated, 24 were in those partially vaccinated and 64 were in individuals whose vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 426 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

Health experts have noted the number of COVID-19 infections identified in fully vaccinated individuals will naturally increase as more people get both of their shots. Vaccination helps reduce the risk of severe symptoms related to COVID-19 as well as hospitalization.

Today's case count comes amid concerns about the continued spread of the Omicron variant within the GTHA. As of Monday, all the regions within the Greater Toronto Area have reported at least one case of the new variant

The province stated at least 137 people are in hospital due to COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 166 were admitted in the last 24 hours — 90 of which were unvaccinated, 12 were partially vaccinated and 64 were fully vaccinated.

According to officials, 168 patients are in intensive care due to COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health has not provided an explanation for the discrepancy in hospitalization and ICU numbers.

The province deemed 560 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Monday, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 605,918.

Today’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 624,384 including deaths and recoveries.

WHERE ARE THE NEW COVID-19 CASES?

In the Greater Toronto Area, officials reported 139 new cases in Toronto, 60 new cases in Peel Region, 60 new cases in York Region, 30 in Halton and 37 new cases in Durham Region.

Outside of the GTA, regions that reported more than 30 new infections include Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (41), Middlesex-London (34), Ottawa (55), Waterloo (33), Simcoe-Muskoka (73), Sudbury (39) and Windsor-Essex (41).

All other regions reported fewer than 30 new cases of the virus.

According to the province’s epidemiology report, of the 887 new infections reported on Monday, 203 cases were identified in children under the age of 12.

The province also recorded 66 cases in youth between the ages of 12 and 19 and another 258 cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

OVER 11.2M PEOPLE FULLY VACCINATED IN ONTARIO

The province reports that 11,295,706 people in Ontario have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and are now considered fully vaccinated against the virus.

In the last 24-hour period, officials said 39,472 doses of the vaccine were administered to Ontario residents.

Just over 24 million vaccine doses have been administered in the province since the rollout began last year.