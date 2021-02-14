Ontario health officials are reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, following a lower case count on Saturday.

The province reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Saturday, but Ottawa Public Health added 46 new cases. Figures between the two levels often differ because of different data collection times.

Ontario is also reporting that Ottawa has seen a total of seven cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant and one case of the B.1.351 variant, up from five cases and one case, respectively, on Saturday. Data corrections or updates can result in case records being removed and/or updated and may result in totals differing from past publicly reported case counts, the province advises.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 981 new cases of COVID-19, but mentioned that case counts may continue to fluctuate because of data quality checks and remediation activities following a data migration at Toronto Public Health. The province reported another 42 deaths related to COVID-19 and another 1,235 newly resolved cases on Sunday.

An updated local snapshot of cases in Ottawa from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 12

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 38,030*

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses received: 35,100

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses received: 4,000

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 48,701 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Saturday and 15,947 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide updated testing figures on weekends. In its most recent update on Friday, the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said 1,262 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Feb. 11 and 6,559 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 26 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to the Family Day holiday.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Seven new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One case removed

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One case removed

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 25 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest information as it becomes available.