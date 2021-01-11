Public Health Ontario is reporting 159 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, another triple-digit case count for the city.

This comes as Ontario reports more than 3,300 new cases provincewide and 29 new deaths, pushing the provincewide death toll from the pandemic to more than 5,000.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m. Figures from OPH have differed from the province's, sometimes significantly, in recent days, which OPH says is due to differences in when data is pulled for each respective daily update. On Saturday, OPH said its team adjusted its data pulling time locally to help cut down on the discrepancies with the provincial reports.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.