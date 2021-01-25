Ontario health officials are reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

The new figure is one of 1,958 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the province. Public Health Ontario also reported 43 new deaths and 2,448 new resolved cases on Monday.

An updated snapshot of COVID-19 in Ottawa from Ottawa Public Health is due at around 12:30 p.m.

Figures from the province and from OPH often differ due to different data collection times. On Sunday, OPH and the province's number of total cases in the city differed by just one case.

VACCINES

As of Jan. 22, 2021

Doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 22,981

Doses received in Ottawa: 25,350

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 35,968 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Sunday and 14,991 tests remain under investigation.

An update on local testing figures from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is due this afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais region: 23 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.