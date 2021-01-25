Ontario health officials are reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.
The new figure is one of 1,958 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the province. Public Health Ontario also reported 43 new deaths and 2,448 new resolved cases on Monday.
An updated snapshot of COVID-19 in Ottawa from Ottawa Public Health is due at around 12:30 p.m.
Figures from the province and from OPH often differ due to different data collection times. On Sunday, OPH and the province's number of total cases in the city differed by just one case.
VACCINES
As of Jan. 22, 2021
- Doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 22,981
- Doses received in Ottawa: 25,350
COVID-19 TESTING
Ontario health officials say 35,968 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Sunday and 14,991 tests remain under investigation.
An update on local testing figures from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is due this afternoon.
COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 new cases
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Three new cases
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases
- Outaouais region: 23 new cases
This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.