Ontario is reporting less than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday with only 122 cases in Toronto as that health region continues to deal with an ongoing data cleanup.

Provincial health officials logged 981 new cases today, down from 1,300 recorded on Saturday.

But the province’s latest case count is impacted by Toronto Public Health’s (TPH) ongoing data migration to the provincial system.

In the Ministry of Health’s latest epidemiological summary, it says case counts from TPH “may fluctuate” due to the data transition.

Toronto’s data migration has been happening for the past week.

The province reported 1,076 new infections on Friday, 945 on Thursday and 1,072 on Wednesday. For many days throughout the past week the province said the daily case counts were an “underestimate” due to under-reporting from TPH.

Ontario also reported 42 more deaths on Sunday, with 17 among long-term care home residents.

Most of the new cases continue to be throughout hot spots in the Greater Toronto Area.

“Locally, there are 209 new cases in Peel, 171 in York Region and 122 in Toronto,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted.

The province’s seven-day rolling average is now 1,094, compared to 1,428 a week ago.

The number of tests processed in the last 24-hour period saw a significant drop compared to a day ago.

Ontario labs conducted 48,701 tests, down from more than 58,700 tests on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The province’s positivity rate is 2.6 per cent, up from 2.3 a day ago, according to the Ministry of Health.

