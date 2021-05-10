Ontario reports fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases in Ottawa Monday; 2,700 province-wide
Public Health Ontario is reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.
The figure is among 2,716 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario. The province also reported 19 more residents dying from COVID-19 and said there are 3,110 newly resolved cases.
An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health units pull data for their respective daily reports at different times.
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
As of May 7:
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 368,616
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 27,993
- Total doses received in Ottawa*: 380,330
As of Friday, 43 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.
COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA
The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday afternoon.
Public Health Ontario said Sunday that 27,175 COVID-19 tests were completed province-wide on Sunday.
COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 6 new cases
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 8 new cases
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 9 new cases
- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 3 new cases
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 20 new cases
This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.