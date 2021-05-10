Ontario reports fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases in Ottawa Monday; 2,700 province-wide

Public Health Ontario is reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

The figure is among 2,716 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario. The province also reported 19 more residents dying from COVID-19 and said there are 3,110 newly resolved cases.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health units pull data for their respective daily reports at different times.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 7:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 368,616

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 27,993

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 380,330

As of Friday, 43 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday afternoon.

Public Health Ontario said Sunday that 27,175 COVID-19 tests were completed province-wide on Sunday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 6 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 8 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 9 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 3 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 20 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.