Ontario reports fewer than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate climbs

Ontario health officials are reporting fewer then 2,800 new cases of COVID-19 as the province’s positivity rate shoots slightly up.

The province confirmed 2,716 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, which marks the lowest number reported over a 24-hour period since April 1.

Monday’s case count comes after officials reported a single-day hike on Sunday with 3,216 infections and after 2,864 cases were reported on Saturday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 3,016, down from 3,577 at this point last week.

With 38,540 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate increased from 6.8 per cent on Saturday and 7.1 per cent on Sunday to 9.1 per cent. The last time the positivity rate was that high was almost a week ago.

Health officials also reported that 19 more people have died due to COVID-19. In total, the province has seen 8,327 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...