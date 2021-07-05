Ontario reports fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for second time in a week

Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the second time in a one-week period.

Health officials logged 170 infections on Monday, along with one additional death related to the disease.

The province reported 213 new cases on Sunday and 209 on Saturday. The last time Ontario reported under 200 cases was June 30 when 184 new cases were confirmed.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 223, compared to 278 a week ago.

Provincial labs processed more than 12,949 test specimens, generating a positivity rate of at least 1.3 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,215.

Another 233 people recovered from the disease yesterday, resulting in 1,967 active cases across the province.

There are currently 155 people receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals due to the virus.

Where are the new cases?

As of Monday, there are 34 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 27 in Toronto, 18 in Grey Bruce and 13 in the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit region.

Update on COVID-19 variants of concern

Labs found 56 additional cases of the Alpha variant, B.1.1.7, bringing the case total to 143,955.

One new case of the Gamma variant, P.1, was recorded Monday and the case total is now 4,632.

No cases of the Beta variant, B.1.617.2, or the Delta variant, B.1.617.2, were reported Monday. The total number of Beta and Delta variant cases recorded in the province stand at 1,415 and 2,041, respectively.

Over 140,000 vaccine doses administered

The province said it administered 144,795 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday.

Throughout Ontario’s seven-month vaccination campaign, over 15 million needles have gone into arms.

As of Monday, 5,687,477 people have received both doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated.