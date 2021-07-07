Ontario reports fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths for first time since October

Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 and are recording no new deaths for the first time since October.

The province confirmed 194 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, which comes after officials reported 164 on Tuesday and 170 on Monday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 201, down from 268 at this point last week.

With 26,976 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stands at 0.9 per cent.

Ontario recorded no new deaths related to the disease, keeping the total death tally in the province at 9,224. Wednesday marked the first day without any recorded COVID-19 fatalities in the province since Oct. 14 2020.

