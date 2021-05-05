Ontario reports fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

For the second day in a row, Ontario is reporting fewer than 3,000 daily COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, health officials logged 2,941 new cases of the novel coronavirus. The new infections mark an increase from Tuesday’s 2,791 cases, but still remain lower than the 3,732 cases reported on Monday and the 3,369 cases on Sunday.

The province is also reporting 44 additional deaths related to the disease.

“Locally, there are 924 new cases in Toronto, 565 in Peel, 254 in York Region, 171 in Durham and 149 in Hamilton,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.