Ontario reports fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for second straight day as death count remains high

Ontario is reporting fewer than 3,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row while also recording its highest death tally since mid-February.

On Wednesday, health officials logged 2,941 new cases of the novel coronavirus. The new infections mark an increase from Tuesday’s 2,791 cases, but still remain lower than the 3,732 cases reported on Monday and the 3,369 cases on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases now stands at about 3,432. The previous week that number was 3,810.

The province is also reporting 44 additional deaths related to the disease. The last time the province logged this many deaths in a 24-hour period was Feb. 19.

The new deaths bring the total death count in Ontario related to COVID-19 to 8,187.

There are at least 2,075 people being treated for the disease in Ontario hospitals, including 882 in intensive care.

Of the intensive care patients, 578 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The majority of Wednesday’s cases can be located within the Greater Toronto Area.

According to the province’s epidemiology report, there are 994 cases in Toronto, 565 in Peel Region and 254 in York Region.

Other public health units with case counts in the triple digits include Durham (171), Ottawa (140), Hamilton (149), Halton (114), Middlesex-London (114), and Niagara (108).

MORE THAN 80K CASES OF B.1.1.7. VARIANT IN ONTARIO

Health officials say that 80,511 cases of the B.1.1.7. variant originally found in the U.K. have been identified in lab-positive COVID-19 tests in Ontario. At least 2,862 of those cases were identified in the last 24-hour period.

Officials also logged an additional eight cases of the B.1.351 variant originally found in South Africa and 30 cases of the P.1. variant originally found in Brazil.

Despite 36 cases of the B.1.617 variant—originally found in India—being confirmed two weeks ago, this variant has not been included in the province’s epidemiology report.

More than 5.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario.

According to the province, 132,603 of those doses were administered in the last 24-hour period.

Just over 381,000 Ontarians have received both shots and are considered fully vaccinated.