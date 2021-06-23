Ontario reports fewer than 300 COVID-19 cases for third day straight

For the third day in a row, Ontario has reported fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials logged 255 infections on Wednesday, a number not seen since Sept. 15 when 251 cases were reported.

The new cases mark a significant decrease from the 296 infections reported Tuesday and the 270 infections on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases now stands at about 316. A week ago that number was 443.

With just over 27,360 COVID-19 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province’s positivity rate is now 1.2 per cent.

Another 11 deaths related to the disease were reported on Wednesday, bringing the death tally related to the disease to 9,093.

According to data from local public health units and hospitals, there are at least 816 people being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals.

At the same time, there are 305 people in intensive case, with 190 people breathing with the assistance of a ventilator according to the Ministry of Health.

The total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario now stands at 543,019, including deaths and recoveries.

WHERE ARE THE COVID-19 CASES?

The majority of Wednesday’s cases can be found in Toronto (57), and Waterloo (53).

Other municipalities with case counts in the double digits include Peel Region (25), NorthBay Parry Sound District (23), Ottawa (14), Niagara (11), and York Region (10).

Ontario is currently in Step 1 of its reopening plan, which allows for most outdoor activities and patios to resume operation. The province is scheduled to move to Step 2 on July 2, although health officials have said the transition may occur a few days ahead of deadline.

The push for an earlier reopening is due to the declining trends in provincial data as well as the acceleration of vaccinations in the province.

As of Wednesday, more than 3.3 million people in Ontario have received both doses.

According to Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, more than 25 per cent of adults over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated.

Over 25% of Ontarians 18+ are fully vaccinated!



Ontario is accelerating 2nd doses to offer maximum protection against #COVID19 and variants. Every dose brings us one step closer to the things we’ve missed.



Learn when and where you can get your 2nd dose: https://t.co/uoRLdktgoU pic.twitter.com/pF51gZK4MA

In the last 24-hour period, the province administered 227,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

MORE THAN 50 NEW DELTA VARIANTS IDENTIFIED

The province has identified 56 new Delta variant cases in lab-confirmed COVID-19 tests, bringing the total to 975.

In total, officials have identified 142,64 cases of the Alpha variant, 1,154 cases of the Beta variant and 4,263 cases of the Gamma variant.