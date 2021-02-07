Ontario health officials are reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

The newly reported cases in Ottawa are among 1,489 new cases reported across Ontario. The province also reported 22 new deaths provincewide and 1,937 newly resolved cases of COVID-19.

Ottawa has been seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, with rolling averages dropping.

An updated local snapshot of COVID-19 in Ottawa from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon.

VACCINES

As of Feb. 5

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 28,567*

Vaccine doses delivered to Ottawa: 30,225

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 51,658 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Saturday and 16,539 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said Friday that 1,029 swabs were taken at local assessment centres on Thursday and labs performed 6,695 tests. The next update for local testing figures will be on Monday, Feb. 8.

Ottawa's testing positivity rate for the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 was 1.6 per cent.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark Public Health: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 18 new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 18 new cases