Ontario reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in nearly two months with 711 infections

Ontario is reporting the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly two months with more than 700 infections.

Health officials reported 711 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario on Thursday, which is the highest daily case count since Sept. 24 when 724 infections were added.

The rolling seven-day average in Ontario now stands at 597, which is up from 532 this time last week.

Of the 711 new cases on Thursday, 322 are in people who are unvaccinated and 314 are in people fully immunized. There are 47 people with an unknown vaccine status and 28 who are patially vaccinated.

Health experts have previously said the number of COVID-19 infections identified in fully vaccinated individuals will naturally increase as more people get both of their shots. Vaccination helps reduce the risk of severe symptoms related to COVID-19 as well as hospitalization.

Ontario also reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 9,955.

With 34,347 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stands at about 2 per cent.

Today's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 609,429, including deaths and recoveries.

According to the province, there are at least 278 people are in hospital due to COVID-19 and 129 of those people are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 575 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Last week, Ontario announced it is pausing the next step of the reopening plan because of an increase in cases.

On Nov. 15, capacity limits were supposed to be lifted in remaining high-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required.

That step has been delayed at least 28 days.

On Thursday, 129 COVID-19 infections were found in schools across Ontario. Of the infections found in schools, 114 were recorded in studnts, 14 were in staff and one in a unidentified individual.

There are 589 schools with at least one confirmed case and five facilities are currently closed as a result.