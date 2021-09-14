Ontario reports just under 600 new COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting just under 600 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as well as seven more deaths due to the disease.

The province confirmed 577 new cases of the novel coronavirus today, which comes after officials logged 600 infections on Monday, 784 infections Sunday and 857 infections on Saturday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 716, down from 746 at this point last week.

With 21,133 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province is 2.3 per cent.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday, 452 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 125 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

The province recorded seven new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,624.

Officials say that one of the seven deaths happened more than one month ago and they added it to the cumulative count due to a data cleaning.

The province stated at least 363 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, including 38 people who are fully vaccinated and 325 people who are either not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

At least 192 patients are in intensive care in Ontario hospitals and 119 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. Of those 192 patients, 183 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and nine are fully vaccinated.

The province deemed 683 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Tuesday, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 560,069.

Today’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 575,796, including deaths and recoveries.

WHERE ARE THE NEW COVID-19 CASES IN ONTARIO

Most of the new cases were found in parts of the Greater Toronto Area. Officials reported 116 new cases in Toronto, 67 new cases in Peel Region, 46 new cases in York Region and 13 new cases in Durham Region.

Officials also reported 54 new cases in Windsor-Essex, 33 new cases in Brant County and 31 new cases in Niagara Region. All other regions reported fewer than 30 new cases of the disease.

According to the province’s epidemiology report, of the 577 new infections reported on Tuesday, 97 cases were identified in children under the age of 12.

The province also recorded 79 cases in youth between the ages of 12 and 19, another 216 cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39. As well, 132 cases in people between the ages of 40 and 59 were found, and 38 cases in people between the ages of 60 and 79 and 10 cases in people over the age of 80 were reported.

Officials also reported an additional 394 cases of the Delta variant in lab-confirmed COVID-19 tests. This brings the total number of cases to 15,278.

MORE THAN 10.1M PEOPLE FULLY VACCINATED IN ONTARIO

The province reports that 10,195,431 people in Ontario have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and are now considered fully vaccinated against the disease.

In the last 24-hour period, officials said 28,657 doses of the vaccine were administered to Ontario residents.

Just over 21.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in the province since the rollout began last year.