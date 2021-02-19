Ottawa Public Health is reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the 29th straight day with fewer than 100 cases of COVID-19.

No new deaths linked to novel coronavirus were reported on Friday.

Thirty-four of the 65 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday involved residents under the age of 30.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 14,216 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 435 deaths.

The 65 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 46 cases on Thursday, 67 cases on Wednesday and 31 cases on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, there are 1,150 cases of novel coronavirus on Friday. Ontario reported 376 new cases in Toronto, 264 cases in Peel Region and 108 cases in York Region.

Public Health Ontario had reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. There is sometimes a discrepancy in COVID-19 case reporting between Public Health Ontario and Ottawa Public Health based on when the data is collected.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa is in "Orange-Restrict" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 33.7 (up from 32.1 Thursday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.8 per cent (Feb. 10-16)

Reproduction number: 1.08 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The Orange-Restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 19

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 41,695*

COVID-19 doses received: 48,460

Ottawa received 9,360 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Wednesday.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 439 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, down from 445 active cases on Thursday.

Seventy-one more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The health unit reports 13,342 resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Twenty-one people are in an Ottawa hospital on Friday with COVID-19 related complications, up from 18 on Thursday.

There are four people in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one is under the age of 10, one is in their 30s, two are in their 40s (one is in the ICU), two are in their 50s, two are in their 60s, six are in their 70s (two are in the ICU), and seven are in their 80s (one is in the ICU).

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Four new cases (1,047 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 11 new case (1,753 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 19 new cases (3,048 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (1,989 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (1,850 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Ten new cases (1,715 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Six new case (1,040 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (634 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Two new cases (693 total cases)

90+ years old: Two new cases (444 total cases)

Unknown: (3 cases total)

COVID-19 ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 12 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,469 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Feb. 17.

A total 7,322 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at the testing site to the result is 24 hours.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 25 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There is a new COVID-19 outbreak at Rockcliffe Retirement Residence. Three residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

There is also a new COVID-19 outbreak at Centre D'Acceuil Champlain long-term care home.

There are six active community outbreaks, one is linked to a retail workplace, two are linked to health workplaces, one is linked to a corporate/office setting, one is linked to a distribution centre and one is linked to a construction workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre educatif La Clementine (École Marie-Curie) Charles H. Hulse Public School CityView – Home Child Care – 32814 CityView – Home Child Care – 32912 St. Patrick's High School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Carlingwood Retirement Centre D'Acceuil Champlain (NEW) Extendicare Starwood Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Group Home – 32432 Group Home – 32782 Maison Acceuil Sagesse Manoir Marochel Montfort Long-term Care Centre Peter D. Clark Residence St. Louis Rockcliffe Retirement Residence (NEW) Shelter - 28778 Shelter - 29677 Shelter - 29770 Shelter - 29860 Shelter - 32620 Supported Independent Living – 32891 The Edinburgh Retirement Residence Villa Marconi

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).