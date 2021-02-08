Ontario health officials are reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

It marks a slight decrease over the daily case figure reported on Sunday.

Provincially, health officials reported 1,265 new COVID-19 cases across Ontario, along with 33 new deaths and 1,700 newly resolved cases.

Ottawa has been seeing an overall downward trend in weekly case count averages, but saw a slight increase in figures on Sunday.

The province is also reporting two new cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Ottawa. According to the Ontario government, there have been six confirmed cases of the variant first confirmed in the U.K., up from four on Sunday.

An updated local snapshot of COVID-19 from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from the province due to different data collection times.

VACCINES

As of Feb. 5

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 28,567*

Vaccine doses delivered to Ottawa: 30,225

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 28,303 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Sunday and 10,693 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said Friday that 1,029 swabs were taken at local assessment centres on Thursday and labs performed 6,695 tests. The next update for local testing figures will be this afternoon.

Ottawa's testing positivity rate for the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 was 1.6 per cent.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark Public Health: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 11 new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 11 new cases