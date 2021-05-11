Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 case count since March with just over 2,000 new infections

Ontario health officials are reporting just over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, which marks the lowest daily case count recorded since late March.

The province confirmed 2,073 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. The last time the province recorded a case count smaller than that was on March 24 when officials logged 1,571 infections.

Tuesday’s case count comes after the province reported 2,716 new cases on Monday, 3,216 new cases on Sunday and 2,864 new cases on Saturday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 2,914, down from 3,509 at this point last week.

With 28,109 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate dropped from 9.1 per cent on Monday to 8.5 per cent on Tuesday.

Health officials also reported that 15 more people have died due to COVID-19. In total, the province has seen 8,342 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...