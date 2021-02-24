Ontario health officials are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The figure is among 1,054 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario on Wednesday. The province also reported nine new deaths and 1,291 newly resolved cases provincewide.

No new cases of any COVID-19 variants of concern (VOCs) were confirmed in Ottawa on Wednesday. To date, eight cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and one case of the B.1.351 variant have been confirmed in Ottawa.

An updated local snapshot of COVID-19 from Ottawa Public Health is due later today.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 22

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 46,559*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 48,460

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 54.852 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Tuesday and 41,251 tests remain under investigation.

On Tuesday, the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said 2,208 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Feb. 22 and 3,558 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at the testing site to the result is 19 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is due this afternoon.

COVID-19 ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Six new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 16 new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 16 new cases