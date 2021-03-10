Ontario health officials are reporting another 59 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The figure is among 1,316 new cases reported across Ontario on Wednesday. The province also reported 16 new deaths and 1,212 newly resolved cases on Wednesday.

No new variants of concern were confirmed in Ottawa on Wednesday. To date, the city has seen eight confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and two confirmed cases of the B.1.351 variant, according to the province.

An updated local snapshot of COVID-19 from Ottawa Public Health is due later today.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 8:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 63,576

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 71,180

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ontario government says 54,149 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Tuesday.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said Tuesday that 2,378 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on March 8 and 2,848 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on that date.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at an Ottawa testing site to the result is 23 hours.

An update from the taskforce is due this afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health: 1 new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 11 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 1 new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 8 new cases

