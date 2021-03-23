Ontario health officials are reporting 58 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

The figure is among 1,546 new cases reported across Ontario on Tuesday. The province also reported nine new deaths and 1,271 newly resolved cases.

Two more cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the U.K. were confirmed in Ottawa on Tuesday. To date, Ottawa has seen 21 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and two confirmed cases of the B.1.351 variant. Ottawa has also seen 334 suspected variant cases, up from 333 on Monday.

An updated local snapshot of COVID-19 from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 22:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 92,293 (up by 4,556 since Friday)*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 97,170

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 32,556 COVID-19 tests were completed provincewide on Monday.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide updated local testing figures this afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 15 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington: 9 new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 13 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 1 case removed from total

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.