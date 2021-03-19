Public Health Ontario is reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on the first day the capital is in the red zone.

Ontario moved Ottawa into the Red-Control level of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework on Friday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The 73 new cases of COVID-19 follows 83 new cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

Across Ontario, there are 1,745 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 478 new cases in Toronto, 344 in Peel Region and 174 in York Region.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION