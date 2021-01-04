Public Health Ontario is reporting 131 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, continuing a trend of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

Provincial health officials reported 3,270 new cases across Ontario on Monday and 29 more deaths linked to the disease.

Figures from the province and from Ottawa Public Health have differed recently, but both show cases trending upwards. On Sunday, OPH reported 184 new cases of COVID-19, a single-day record, as well as rising per capita and viral reproduction rates.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m.

TESTING

Public Health Ontario says 39,121 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Sunday and 19,683 remain under investigation.

Updated local figures from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce are due this afternoon.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Public Health Ontario is reporting the following for public health units around eastern Ontario:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 55 new cases.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 0 new cases.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 4 new cases.

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 2 new cases.

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 11 new cases.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest information as it becomes available.