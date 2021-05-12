Ontario reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases as ICU admissions drop below 800

Ontario is reporting more than 2,300 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday as the number of patients in intensive care with the disease drops below 800 for the first time in weeks.

The 2,320 infections mark a slight increase over Tuesday’s total when 2,073 were logged, which was the lowest number of cases reported since March 24.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Health, there are currently 776 patients in an intensive care unit with COVID-19. The last time ICU admissions fell below the 800 mark was on March 21 when 790 patients were receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, labs across Ontario conducted 45,681 tests for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 6.4 per cent. Testing numbers had slumped on Monday and Tuesday with just under 30,000 tests performed each day.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.