Ontario is reporting more than 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 additional deaths related to the disease.

The 2,417 new infections mark an increase over Saturday’s total when 2,359 cases were logged. This brings Ontario’s COVID-19 case count to 255,002, including 5,803 deaths and 225,046 recoveries.

The province’s seven-day average for number of cases reported is 2,459. Right now, there are 24,153 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario.

Of the 50 deaths recorded in the previous day, at least 25 involved residents of a long-term care home.

With 48,947 tests processed in the last 24-hour period, Ontario’s COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 4.2 per cent.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Sunday’s report shows that most of the new infections were found in just a handful of regions across Ontario.

The province reported 785 new cases in Toronto, up from the 708 added a day earlier, 404 in Peel Region, 215 in York Region, 121 in Niagara Region, 99 in Ottawa and 98 in Hamilton.

There are currently 1,436 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, though that number is generally lower on Sundays due to reporting cut-off times.

Health officials say 392 of those patients are currently being treated in an intensive care unit and 301 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Update on vaccinations in Ontario

Since inoculations began last month, 280,573 doses of the vaccine have been administered across Ontario.

The Ministry of Health says 4,427 of those shots were administered in the previous day.

So far, 62,881 people have received both their first and second shots and are considered to be fully vaccinated.