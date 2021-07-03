Ontario reports more than 200 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting more than 200 new COVID-19 cases as the seven-day rolling average continues to drop.

Health officials reported 209 new infections today, which is much lower than the 349 cases logged last Saturday.

Ontario also reported nine additional COVID-19-related fatalities in the previous 24-hour period.

Another 262 cases are now considered resolved, again bringing Ontario's number of active cases down.

More than 17,080 tests were completed in the previous 24-hour period, making Ontario's test positivity rate 1 per cent.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average has dropped to 239, down from 286 a week ago.

There are currently at least 206 people in hospital due to the disease. Officials said 243 patients are in intensive care and 165 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. Today’s hospital patient total is lower than ICU admissions, which is likely due to a delay in reporting.

There are 47 new cases in Waterloo, 22 in Halton Region, 20 in Toronto, 20 in Grey Bruce, and 20 in Niagara.

Saturday's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 545,590, including deaths and recoveries.

MORE THAN 5.3M PEOPLE FULLY VACCINATED IN ONTARIO

The province reports that 5,377,506 people in Ontario have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and are now considered fully vaccinated against the disease.

In the last 24-hour period, officials said 210,504 doses of the vaccine were administered to Ontario residents.

Just over 15.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in the province since the rollout began last year.

Ontario has been well above the vaccination rates to enter Step 3 for two weeks now but officials are not rushing to ease restrictions further.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says he wants to wait a full 21 days after Ontario entered Step 2 before going forward.

Step 3 would allow for indoor dining and gyms to reopen in Ontario. The province is currently the only place in North America where indoor dining isn't allowed.