Ontario reports more than 200 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa

Ontario health officials are reporting 205 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, the highest figure since early January.

Figures from the province often differ from those provided by Ottawa Public Health in its local update later each day because of different data collection times. The last time Ottawa Public Health reported more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day was Jan. 9, 2021, when 234 new cases were reported.

An updated local snapshot from OPH is due at around 12 p.m.

Across Ontario, 3,009 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, along with 16 new deaths and 1,819 newly resolved cases. The province didn't provide an official update on Good Friday, but on Saturday said there were 3,089 newly confirmed cases reported on Friday, along with 23 deaths and 1,925 newly resolved cases.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 2:

First vaccine doses administered: 124,462

Second vaccine doses administered: 26,824

Total doses received: 176,410

OPH says the city received a shipment of 36,270 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on March 29.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce's next update will be released Monday, April 5.

In its most recent update, the taskforce reported 2,664 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on March 31.

A total of 6,782 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 35 hours.

Across Ontario, 59,117 COVID-19 tests were completed on Friday.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 44 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 11 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 9 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 12 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 131 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.