Ontario reports more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases but warns data may be underreported

Ontario is reporting more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases for the second day, but officials warn that the data may be underreported.

Health officials logged 3,166 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, marking a decrease from the 3,424 cases reported on Thursday.

There were 2,941 infections reported on Wednesday and 2,791 on Tuesday.

This brings the province’s seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases to about 3,265. The previous week, that number stood at 3,618.

The province also recorded an additional 23 deaths related to the disease.

However, the province says that due to a "technical issue," with laboratory data in Central East, Central West and Toronto regions, today's case count may be underreported.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.