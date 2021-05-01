Ontario reports more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases as ICU admissions hit record high

Ontario is reporting more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases as admission to intensive care hit their highest level since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials reported 3,369 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which is down from the 3,887 new cases on Friday.

With 46,803 tests completed in the previous 24-hour period, health officials say the test positivity rate stands at about 7.3 per cent.

Ontario's test positivity rate has remained stable over the past three days.

For the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic, patients admitted to intensive care units due to COVID-19 has hit 900. That is up from the 883 patients on Thursday.

Of those intensive care unit patients, 637 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

As of Saturday, there are 2,152 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario.

Ontario logged 29 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the previous 24-hour period, which bring the total number of fatalities to 8,079.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.