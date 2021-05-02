Ontario reports more than 3,700 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate increases

Ontario is reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases as new infections jump back above 3,700.

Health officials confirmed 3,732 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is 363 more cases than what was reported on Saturday.

Ontario's test positivity rate also increased on Sunday to 8.5 per cent. In the previous 24-hour period, 45,301 tests were completed.

Ontario's test positivity rate had remained below eight per cent the past four days.

The number of people in intensive care units dropped slightly on Sunday, after reaching 900 on the previous day.

There are now 895 people receiving care in intensive care due to COVID-19. Of those intensive care unit patients, 615 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

As of Sunday, there are 1,961 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Ontario.

Ontario logged 23 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the previous 24-hour period, which bring the total number of fatalities to 8,102.

The province also deemed 3,947 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Sunday, bringing Ontario's number of recovered patients up to 425,163.

Sunday's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 470,465 including deaths and recoveries.

