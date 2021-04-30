Ontario reports more than 3,800 new COVID-19 cases for second straight day

Ontario is reporting more than 3,800 new COVID-19 cases for the second day straight but the province's seven-day rolling average continues to decline.

Health officials reported 3,887 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, which is nearly the same number as the 3,871 cases logged on Thursday.

With 53,074 tests completed in the previous day, the test positivity rate stands at about 7.4 per cent. Ontario’s test positivity rate has remained stable over the past three days.

Ontario's seven-day rolling average of new daily cases is 3,722, which is down from last week. Last Friday, Ontario reported 4,505 new COVID-19 cases.

As of Friday, there are 2,201 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario. Of those patients, 883 are being treated in intensive care units and 632 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Ontario logged 21 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the previous 24-hour period, which bring the total number of fatalities to 8,050.

The province also deemed 4,242 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Thursday, bringing Ontario's number of recovered patients up to 417,252.

Friday's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 463,364 including deaths and recoveries.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.