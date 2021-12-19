Ontario reports more than 300 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, out of 4,177 provincewide
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Public Health Ontario is reporting 334 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa out of more than 4,000 across the province.
A full, local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because of data lag at the provincial level and because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.
Across Ontario, health officials reported 4,177 new cases, the highest daily case count since April. Two more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 1,210 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.
This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.
