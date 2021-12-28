Ontario reports more than 300 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa Tuesday

Public Health Ontario is reporting 376 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The figures come amid concerns over testing capacity. Public Health Ontario warns that case counts reported in their daily epidemiologic summaries are "an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario."

Case counts are also typically lower than average on Tuesdays.

A full, local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today.

Across the province, health officials reported 8,825 new cases of COVID-19. Seven more Ontarians have died and 2,481 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, there are 491 patients in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, up 11 patients from Monday’s report. She also said 187 people are being treated in ICUs in the province, up from 176.

Data on the vaccination status of infected individuals was not released.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 890,361

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 819,592

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 243,889

Share or population five and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 83 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says testing capacity in the province is "under strain." Currently, walk-in testing at assessment centres in Ottawa is suspended to ensure testing capacity is in place for essential workers in need of an urgent test.

Some assessment centres were also closed over the Christmas weekend.

The province is expected to announce changes to its official COVID-19 testing guidance this afternoon.

The taskforce says 1,557 swabs were processed at local assessment centres on Boxing Day and labs performed 2,408 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 28 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 71 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 54 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 32 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 54 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 28 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.