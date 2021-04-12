Ontario reports more than 4,400 COVID-19 infections as ICU admissions climb

For the second day in a row, health officials in Ontario are reporting more than 4,400 new cases of COVID-19 as the number of patients in intensive care with the disease continues to climb.

The 4,401 infections reported Monday represent a marginal decrease from Sunday’s total when a record 4,456 were added.

Right now, there are 1,646 patients in hospital with COVID-19 and at least 619 of them are being treated in an intensive care unit.

With 47,929 tests completed in the last 24 hours, Ontario's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 9.5 per cent, the highest it’s been since January 4 when it was 9.7 per cent.

This is a breaking news story more to come.