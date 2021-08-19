Ontario reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases, 19 cases in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the 10th straight day with a double-digit case increase.

There are no new deaths linked to novel coronavirus in the capital.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 28,050 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

The 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 19 new cases on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, there are 531 new cases of novel coronavirus. There are 116 new cases in Toronto, 63 in Peel Region and 62 in York Region.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of Thursday's 531 new cases of COVID-19, 456 cases are in individuals who are not fully immunized or have an unknown vaccination status.

Seventy-five of the cases are in fully vaccinated Ontarians.

Ottawa Public Health does not provide the vaccination status of people who test positive for COVID-19 locally daily.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 10 to Aug. 16): 12.1 (down from 12.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 11 to Aug.17): 1.5 per cent (up from 1.4 per cent Aug. 9 to 15)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.02

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 778,237 (+1,582)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 707,461 (+5,377)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 84 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 77 per cent (+1)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,381,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 128 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, up from 127 on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 18 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,328.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are three people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s (this person is in the ICU), one is in their 70s, and one is in their 80s.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new cases (2,331 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,624 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Ten new cases (6,309 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (4,287 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (3,693 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,350 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,973 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,101 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,842 (+1)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 111 (-1)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 50 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,317 (+9)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,329 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Aug. 17.

A total of 2,352 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 22 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION