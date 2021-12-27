Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa reach highest level ever; hospitalizations still low

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 5,164 active COVID-19 cases in the city, eclipsing the previous record high set during the Delta variant wave in April.

The previous high point for active cases was set April 16, 2021, with 3,791 active cases. At the time, there were also 114 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, 24 of whom were in the ICU.

OPH data show Ottawa hit a record level of active cases on Dec. 24, with 5,432.

While hospitalizations are considered a lagging indicator--meaning they increase in the days and weeks following case counts--the rise of hospitalizations in Ottawa has remained slow during this rapid rise of new cases.

As of Monday's snapshot report, there are 10 people in hospital, with one person in ICU with COVID-19, marking only a slight increase since Friday.

Ottawa's seven-day average is 542.9, up from 274.6 one week ago and up from 40 four weeks ago.

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says testing capacity in Ottawa and across Ontario is "under strain", and timely access may not be available to everyone with COVID-19 symptoms. Walk-in testing has been paused at Ottawa's clinics to keep testing capacity available for essential workers.

"Since mid-December, the demand for lab-based PCR COVID-19 testing has exceeded capacity and other biases (e.g. people with asymptomatic infection may not seek testing) also lead to underestimation (of case counts)," Ottawa Public Health says.

One new death was reported in the city over the holiday period--a man in his 60s. There have been 621 resident deaths in Ottawa from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

To date, OPH has recorded 38,746 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Public Health Ontario reported 826 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Monday, following a report of 867 on Boxing Day.

Public Health Ontario reported 9,418 new infections across the province on Monday. Five more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 1,899 previously-reported cases are now considered resolved.

Data on test positivity and a breakdown of breakthrough cases versus those in unvaccinated people was not provided due to the holiday period.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said that there are 480 people in hospital across Ontario due to COVID-19 and 176 of those patients are in intensive care.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec 19 to Dec. 25): 377.5

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Dec. 20 to Dec. 26): 19.6 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.27

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 890,361 (+732)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 819,592 (+458)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 243,889 (+12,430)

Share or population five and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 83 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 5,164 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, up from 3,335 active cases reported last Friday. OPH added three days' worth of data in its snapshot report on Monday.

The data on active cases in each daily snapshot report is always slightly lower than the full day's data, reported the following day.

According to OPH's full data sets, the city reached 5,432 active cases on Dec. 24, making it the highest number of known active cases since the pandemic began.

Ottawa Public Health reported 452 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in the past three days. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 32,961.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 10 people in Ottawa hospitals with active cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from eight on Friday.

One person is in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 2

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 1

70-79: 2 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 5

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 408 active cases (3,817 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 822 active cases (5,356 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 1,343 active cases (8,661 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 973 active cases (6,110 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 705 active cases (5,130 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 535 active cases (4,348 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 234 active cases (2,475 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 96 active cases (1,326 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 36 active cases (954 total cases)

90+ years old: 12 active cases (566 total cases)

Unknown: Zero active cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,685

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 162

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 14,661

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 124

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,557 swabs were processed at assessment centres on Sunday and labs performed 2,408 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 28 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 142 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 28 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 51 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 78 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 39 new cases

Outaouais: 913 cases since Dec. 23

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Multi-unit dwelling: One outbreak

Sports & Recreation– Recreation: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24)

École élémentaire catholique Elisabeth-Bruyère (Dec. 1)

Osgoode Township High School (Dec. 7)

Jockvale Elementary School (Dec. 10)

École secondaire publique Pierre-de-Blois (Dec. 11)

Pleasant Park Public School (Dec. 12)

École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé La Source (Dec. 13)

Glebe Collegiate Institute (Dec. 13)

École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Dec. 14)

Sacred Heart High School (Dec. 14)

École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité (Dec. 15)

Ottawa Forest & Nature Licenced Childcare (Dec. 15)

St. Peter High School (Dec. 15)

St. John XXIII Elementary School (Dec. 15)

Torah Academy of Ottawa (Dec. 16)

Garderie Providence Services de Garde Agréés en Centre (Dec. 16)

La Coccinelle Le Prelude Licenced Childcare (Dec. 16)

Merivale High School (Dec. 16)

Sir Wilfrid Laurier Seconday School (Dec. 16)

École élémentaire catholique Alain Fortin (Dec. 17)

École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé Édouard Bond (Dec. 17)

École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Dec. 17)

St. Patrick Elementary School (Dec. 17)

Fallingbrook Licenced Childcare (Dec. 18)

Ruddy Family Y Licenced Childcare (Dec. 18)

Borden Farm Licenced Childcare (Dec. 20)

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Geneviève (Dec. 20)

MIFO Services de Garde Agréés en Centre - Chapel Hill (Dec. 20)

École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte (Dec. 21)

École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais (Dec. 21)

École secondaire catholique Pierre-Savard (Dec. 21)

École secondaire publique Gisèle-Lalonde (Dec. 21)

Steve MacLean Public School (Dec. 21)

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Ouest (Dec. 22)

École élémentaire catholique Terre-des-Jeunes (Dec. 22)

Andrew Fleck Licenced home childcare - Orleans (Dec. 23)

École élémentaire catholique l'Étoile de l'Est (Dec. 23)

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Dec. 23)

Portia Licenced Childcare - Kanata (Dec. 23)

Churchill Carling Licenced Childcare (Dec. 24)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: