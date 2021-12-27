Ontario reports more than 9,400 new COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day

Ontario health officials reported more than 9,400 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day.

The province confirmed 9,418 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, which comes after officials reported 9,571 new cases on Friday, 10,412 new cases on Saturday and 9,862 new cases on Sunday.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average has soared to 7,550, up from 2,863 at this point last week.

Data on test positivity and a breakdown of breakthrough cases versus those in unvaccinated people was not provided due to the holiday period.

The province recorded five new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 10,161.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said that there are 480 people in hospital due to COVID-19 and 176 of those patients are in intensive care.

The province deemed 1,899 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Monday, bringing Ontario's number of recovered patients up to 632,365.

Today's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 706,580, including deaths and recoveries.

In a series of tweets published on Monday, Elliott wrote that more than 45,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Boxing Day.

Now in Ontario, a total of 26,494,532 vaccine doses have been administered across the province.

She said that 90.7 per cent of Ontarians 12 and over have one dose of the vaccine and 88 per cent have two doses.

WHERE ARE THE NEW COVID-19 CASES IN ONTARIO?

In the Greater Toronto Area, officials reported 2,763 new cases in Toronto, 934 new cases in Peel Region, 887 new cases in York Region, 498 new cases in Halton Region and 464 new cases in Durham Region.

Officials reported 826 new cases in Ottawa, 491 new cases in Hamilton, 364 new cases in Simcoe-Muskoka, 322 new cases in Niagara Region and 303 new cases in Middlesex-London.

All other regions reported fewer than 200 new cases on Monday.

According to the province’s epidemiology report, of the 9,418 new infections reported on Monday, 913 cases were identified in children under the age of 12.

The province also recorded 1,015 cases in youth between the ages of 12 and 19 and another 4,300 cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

As well, officials found 2,335 cases in people between the ages of 40 and 59, 735 cases in people between the ages of 60 and 79 and 116 cases in people over the age of 80.